Bear killed after wandering into Townsend home

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(TWRA)

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) —  Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirmed they were forced to euthanize a bear after it wandered into a home.

TWRA said residents came back to their home and found a bear inside the house. The Maryville Daily Times reports that the homeowners were able to close the bear off in a bedroom and call 9-1-1, but the bear somehow managed to trap itself in an adjacent bathroom. Then it smashed through a bathroom window and ran into the woods.

Pictures show a broken window and tables and chairs overturned inside a bedroom of the house.

PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s