Bear killed after wandering into Townsend home

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirmed they were forced to euthanize a bear after it wandered into a home.
TWRA said residents came back to their home and found a bear inside the house. The Maryville Daily Times reports that the homeowners were able to close the bear off in a bedroom and call 9-1-1, but the bear somehow managed to trap itself in an adjacent bathroom. Then it smashed through a bathroom window and ran into the woods.
Pictures show a broken window and tables and chairs overturned inside a bedroom of the house.
PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home
PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home
-
PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home
-
PHOTOS: DragonCon 2017
-
GALLERY: West Town Mall renovations
-
GALLERY: West Town Mall renovations
-
PHOTOS: Sunglasses theft suspects
-
GALLERY: DIY Network Tiny House up for auction
-
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma evacuees look for lost puppy
-
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma’s destruction in the Carribean
-
GALLERY: Suspect in guitar store theft