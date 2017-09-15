Bear killed after wandering into Townsend home

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirmed they were forced to euthanize a bear after it wandered into a home.

TWRA said residents came back to their home and found a bear inside the house. The Maryville Daily Times reports that the homeowners were able to close the bear off in a bedroom and call 9-1-1, but the bear somehow managed to trap itself in an adjacent bathroom. Then it smashed through a bathroom window and ran into the woods.

Pictures show a broken window and tables and chairs overturned inside a bedroom of the house.

PHOTOS: Bear wanders in to Townsend home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (TWRA) (TWRA) (TWRA)