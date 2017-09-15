3 charged in connection with Loudon County man’s death

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said three people have indicted on charges related to a man’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Laqueena D’lisa Brown, 26, Clarence Montrell Porter, 31, and Christopher Blake Orr, 29, were charged with first degree murder, especially aggregated robbery, theft and beings felons in the possession of a firearm. Investigators said James Johnson, 53, was found dead near 201 Hill Street on May 10.

Deputies said they initially received a report that Johnson had died from a possible heart attack, but when they arrived at the scene it was clear he had died from foul play, due to a gunshot wound.

Brown and Porter were arrested shortly after being indicted, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said Orr fled the area and was arrested Tuesday in Denver, Colorado.