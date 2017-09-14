Knoxville West Town Mall preparing for renovations

KNOXVILlE (WATE) – West Town Mall could be looking different in the future as the owners gear up for renovations.

The mall gave a preview of its changes Thursday morning. Renovations include: a new dinning pavilion, adding a fifth mall entrance leading from the lower level parking grage to the dinning pavilion, new floors, new light fixtures, new soft seating areas, enhancing existing entrances, landscaping and wayfair signing.

Mall manager Robert O’Grady says the renovation speaks to the fact that West Town Mall is a very viable property and Simon Property Group’s investment in the mall reaffirms confidence in the property. O’Grady also says the renovations will modernize the mall and help lead to its future success.

