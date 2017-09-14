Vernon Fiddler announces retirement after 877 games in NHL

The Associated Press Published:
Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) skates in front of goalie Juuse Saros, of Finland, during practice Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play Game 4 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday. The Penguins lead the series 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Vernon Fiddler is retiring from the NHL after playing 877 games over 14 seasons in the league with four different teams.

Fiddler announced his decision Wednesday in a story for The Players Tribune .

The 5-foot-11 center says he thought the New Jersey Devils would be his final team when he signed during the 2016 offseason. But Fiddler wrote that Nashville general manager David Poile and Devils GM Ray Shero, who launched his professional career, worked out a trade sending him back to the Predators where he started in the NHL.

Fiddler says coming full circle was special with the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Final a “perfect way to finish my career.”

He finished with 104 goals and 261 points and also played for the Coyotes and Dallas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s