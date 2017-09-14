Tiny House auction to help United Way of Greater Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a tiny house that’s doing a lot of good.

Scripps Networks Interactive has donated a tiny house that was featured on DIY Network to United Way of Greater Knoxville. The house is being auctioned off online with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help non-profits in the Knoxville area.

The auction closes Monday, September 25 at 5:00 p.m. The public can tour the tiny house at the following locations:

  • Friday Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – W. Depot St. outside of Mill & Mine at the Endeavor Conference
  • Sat. Sept 16th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In front of the Civic Auditorium before the Scott Brothers Show
  • Sat. Sept 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Square for the Farmers Market

More: Bid on the house

The 123 square foot house features a kitchen, bathroom with shower and toilet, sleeping loft, lounge, television and DVD player, tables and seating for two, external storage and a BBQ grill.

GALLERY: DIY Network Tiny House up for auction

