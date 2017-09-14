Texas woman uses extreme couponing skills to help hurricane victims

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WATE) — A Texas woman put her coupon skills to work to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Kimberly Gager of San Antonio decided to use her couponing addiction to help others. “I just really want people to know, ‘Hey I’m here, I’m real. This isn’t a joke. If you need supplies, let me know,’” Gager told ABC News.

Gager bought diapers, toilet tissue, baby wipes, baby food, shampoo, toys and more.

She believes she has helped 30 groups of people or families so far. People have reached out to her on social media for help and she has made deliveries to people in nearby hotels.

“I looked her up on Facebook, sent her a message this morning, and she responded right away. Two hours later, here she is,” Martinez, told ABC News. “I am very grateful. These are necessities that we don’t have the cash for right now. I’ve gone to a church for help but we didn’t get as much there as she’s helping us.”

Gager said she decided to help because she remembers recovering from Hurricane Floyd in 1999. She lost her home in Newport News, Virginia during the storm.

“It was horrific. I lost everything in the flood. I was living in military housing at the time because I was in the Navy. The entire apartment complex was flooded,” she recalled. “I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything under water in Harvey and knew I had to do something.”