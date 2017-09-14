Tennessee AD to make announcement on Lady Vols name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletics Department is expected to make an announcement on the Lady Vols name.

John Currie, the director of athletics, is expected to make an announcement on the Lady Vols name, logo and brand at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the news conference.

University of Tennessee Athletics dropped the Lady Vols name from all women’s sports except basketball in July 2015 when they signed an eight-year apparel and sponsorship with Nike. Many supporters and lawmakers rallied behind the Lady Vols name, saying they want to use Lady Vols for all women’s sports.

Related: UT not backing down on Lady Vols name change

In 2015, state lawmakers proposed a bill to bring back the Lady Vols nickname to all sports. Currie and Chancellor Beverly Davenport have been quite on the issue up until now.