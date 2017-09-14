Sevierville police: Men wanted for sealing $1.5K in sunglasses

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Sevierville are asking for help to find two men suspected of stealing more than $1,500 worth of sunglasses.

Detectives say the two suspects were caught on surveillance camera taking eight pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Sevierville, with a total value of more than $1,500.

Anyone who can identify either of the two suspects or provide their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Turner at (865) 868-1693.

