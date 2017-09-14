Sevierville police: Men wanted for sealing $1.5K in sunglasses

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Sevierville Police Department)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Sevierville are asking for help to find two men suspected of stealing more than $1,500 worth of sunglasses.

Detectives say the two suspects were caught on surveillance camera taking eight pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Sevierville, with a total value of more than $1,500.

Anyone who can identify either of the two suspects or provide their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Turner at (865) 868-1693.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.

PHOTOS: Sunglasses theft suspects

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s