Millionaire opens South Florida home to foster kids after Irma

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WATE) — Talk about the ultimate sleep over.

Dozens of foster kids who had spent the last few nights in a hurricane shelter are now relaxing in a 27,000 square foot mansion. Mark Bell, a millionaire in Boca Raton, Florida, invited the children into his $30 million home after he received a call for help.

“At 12 noon we got a call from the CEO of SOS children’s village saying they were thrown out of the two shelters they had been and they needed a place to go,” said Mark Bell.

Bell is on the board of the non-profit organization and said the children could come stay with him and his wife. His home features a game room, toys, dolls and vintage arcade games. He even let the kids enjoy his home theater room.