Knoxville businesswoman pleads guilty to theft and tax evasion

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville businesswoman Mosamod Halima Aktar pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $10,000 and four counts of tax evasion on Thursday.

Aktar was placed on five years of supervised probation after Judge Scott Green accepted her guilty plea. As part of her punishment, Aktar was ordered to pay restitution to the state in the amount of $26,530.09.

Aktar is the president of Discount Tobacco & Grocery, located in Knoxville. A Knox County grand jury indicted Aktar on tax evasion and theft. Theft over $10,000 is a Class C felony and tax evasion is a Class E felony.