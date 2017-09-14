Irma evacuee wins $10K in North Carolina after leaving Florida home

(WATE) — After evacuating from her Florida home with her children due to Irma, a woman won the lottery in North Carolina.

Tiffany Hatfield, 28, and her children left their home in Ocoee and drove to a friend’s home in Virginia.

Hatfield moved to Florida to be closer to family when her husband, a member of the U.S. Navy was stationed in Hawaii. Her husband is currently deployed and he called her telling her to evacuate.

“He pulled into port and called and all he said was, ‘I saw the hurricane and you guys need to leave,’” recalled Hatfield to ABC News, who left with her daughters around 10 p.m. Friday night.

After driving all night, Hatfield stopped at a convenience store in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She bought two $5 scratch-off tickets. One of the tickets was a $10,000 winner.

“I thought maybe I was looking at it wrong so I had my oldest daughter look at it,” Hatfield said. “She started screaming and we all started screaming.”

She accepted a check for $6,951, the amount after federal and state taxes.

Hatfield’s home in Florida received minor damage and lost power. She plans to use the money to redecorate.

“It’s still so crazy to me how it happened,” she said. “It just wound up so perfect.”