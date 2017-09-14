Handgun found in McGhee Tyson passenger’s carry-on bag

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Transportation Security Administration agents found a handgun in a passenger’s bag Thursday morning at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The TSA says the unloaded .38 caliber pistol was found in a carry-on bag around 9:30 a.m. Firearms may be transported in checked bags if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case, and unloaded, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

The passenger was cited on a state charge.

This is the 16th firearm discovered at the security checkpoint at McGhee Tyson Airport this year, tying the total found there last year.

Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face potential criminal charges as well as civil penalties from the TSA.