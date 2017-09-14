Knoxville cocaine dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who sold cocaine to a Knoxville Police Department informant was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said Rashan Lateef Jordan, 36, will serve the first 12 years of his sentence without the possibility of parole. Jordan found guilty of the sale and delivery of cocaine in a drug free childcare zone.

The district attorney’s office said on March 25, 2010 an informant wore a wire and purchased 22 grams of cocaine from Jordan, then turned over the drugs and recording of the transaction to Knoxville Police Department detectives.

Prosecutors argued for Jordan to receive an enhanced sentence due to his membership in the East Side Bloods street gang and his criminal history, which included a conviction for possession with the intent to sell cocaine, attempted aggravated sexual battery, evading arrest, and two counts of theft.

“Clearly, Jordan’s five prior felony convictions were not enough to deter his criminal activity,” said Allen. “With this conviction, my Office has ensured that he will not be able to commit any more crimes in Knoxville for a very long time.”