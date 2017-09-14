Knoxville cocaine dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Rashan Lateef Jordan (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who sold cocaine to a Knoxville Police Department informant was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said Rashan Lateef Jordan, 36, will serve the first 12 years of his sentence without the possibility of parole. Jordan found guilty of the sale and delivery of cocaine in a drug free childcare zone.

The district attorney’s office said on March 25, 2010 an informant wore a wire and purchased 22 grams of cocaine from Jordan, then turned over the drugs and recording of the transaction to Knoxville Police Department detectives.

Prosecutors argued for Jordan to receive an enhanced sentence due to his membership in the East Side Bloods street gang and his criminal history, which included a conviction for possession with the intent to sell cocaine, attempted aggravated sexual battery, evading arrest, and two counts of theft.
Theft.

“Clearly, Jordan’s five prior felony convictions were not enough to deter his criminal activity,” said Allen. “With this conviction, my Office has ensured that he will not be able to commit any more crimes in Knoxville for a very long time.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s