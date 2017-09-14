2 additional men charged in connection with stabbing of Maryville teen

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two more people were charged in connection with the stabbing of a Maryville teen.

Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Damion D. Patrick, 22, was arrested by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana. He will remain in Indiana until his extradition hearing.

Isaiah S. Wright, 20, was arrested by Harriman police. He is being held in Harriman and will be transported to Blount County.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Tivone Greene were charged in August.

