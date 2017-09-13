Smithey Center: High School Football Week 5 preview

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s wild to think we’ve already reached the halfway point of the regular season but it’s here!

Eight area team remain undefeated entering Week 5, including two programs who will be part of the Friday Night Hits Tailgate and Friday Night Hits Game of the Week.

PrepWeekly.com writer Jesse Smithey stopped by WATE for a look at several area match-ups.

Farragut (4-0) at Jefferson Co. (3-1)

Smithey: Farragut got Braden Collins back in the wide receiving corps last week. He added 166 yards and one touchdown. Collins is a Division I caliber player, that gives them three DI caliber players in that wide receiving corps. The Admirals have a great offense this year. Jefferson County is only giving up about 10 points per game so something has to give. I like Farragut in this match-up.

West (3-1) at Oak Ridge (2-2)

Smithey: West won their last three games. New head coach Lamar Brown has that offense starting to click a little bit. Inversely, Oak Ridge is flip-flopping. The Wildcats are 2-2. The good thing is both teams are 1–0 in the region but Oak Ridge got shut out last week for the first time since 1993. They have a DI caliber receiver and a great running back but they haven’t found that rhythm them yet. You have to like West going into this match-up with all of that momentum.

Grace (1-2) at Webb (1-2)

Smithey: This is intriguing because of the coaching match-up. You have Rusty Bradley at Grace Christian, who we know him from CAK a lot of offense against the wing – T style of David Meske. It’s not very often both of these coaches sit at this point in the season with 1-2 records. You have to like Webb in this matchup though. Elijah Howard, Morgan Ernst and Huntergreen the quarterback will be the difference for Webb in this game. Grace is still rebuilding a little bit under Rusty Bradley.

Thursday

South Doyle (1-3) at Sevier Co. (2-2)

Friday Night Hits Tailgate

Fulton (3-0) at Karns (1-3)

Friday Night Hits Game of the Week

Friday

Pigeon Forge (2-1) at Alcoa (2-2)

Sweetwater (2-1) at Brainerd (0-4)

Chattanooga Christian (3-1) at CAK (0-4)

Gibbs (1-2) at Campbell Co. (3-1)

Halls (0-3) at Carter (1-3)

Seymour (0-4) at Central (1-3)

Oneida (4-0) at Cumberland Gap (2-1)

Cocke Co. (3-0) at David Crockett (2-2)

Grainger (2-1) at Elizabethton (3-1)

Scott (0-4) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (2-2)

Oliver Springs (0-3) at Greenback (4-0)

Pisgah, NC (3-1) at Greeneville (4-0)

Sunbright (1-2) at Harriman (1-3)

McMinn Co. (1-3) at Heritage (2-2)

Sequoyah (2-2) at Hixson (0-4)

Anderson Co. (4-0) at Howard (1-2)

Unaka (0-3) at Jellico (0-3)

Northview Academy (3-1) at Kingston (3-1)

Hardin Valley (2-2) at Morristown West (1-2)

The King’s Academy (3-1) at Mt. Juliet Christian (4-0)

Coalfield (4-0) at Oakdale (2-2)

Tellico Plains (2-2) at Polk Co. (2-2)

Clinton (2-1) at Powell (3-1)

Lenoir City (3-1) at Rhea Co. (2-2)

Bearden (3-1) at Science Hill (3-1)

Loudon (3-1) at Signal Mountain (1-3)

Catholic (2-2) at Soddy-Daisy (3-1)

Morristown East (1-3) at Tennessee High (2-2)

Claiborne (2-2) at Unicoi Co. (1-3)

Sullivan East (2-2) at Union Co. (1-3)

Ooltewah (2-2) at William Blount (0-4)