Sweetwater campground keeping Irma evacuees as comfortable as possible

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sweetwater KOA has been at capacity for the last few days. Floridians who fled Hurricane Irma spent days making their way to East Tennessee.

Sean O’Connor and Cheyenne James made the decision evacuate New Port Richey, Florida because James is nine months pregnant.

“We have this baby coming and there was problems getting to the hospital because of the flooding,” said O’Connor. “They said that the hospitals might be shut down and so we were worried we wouldn’t be able to get to the hospital.”

The O’Connors were not the only family worried for loved ones. Tammy Brock had to leave evacuate without her husband.

“I left my husband behind because he’s a police officer,” said Brock. “He had to work and that’s what we do as wives of police officers. We have to do what we have to do.”

Camp Director Kathy Allen says more than 90% of campers this week had a Florida license plate.

The campground did have help from area organizations to keep the evacuees as comfortable as possible.

“The first Presbyterian church here in town brought a whole mess of chili on Monday night for our evacuees and they all gathered together in the game room and watched the weather channel,” said Allen.

Many of the evacuees are planning to leave by Friday.