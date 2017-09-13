SturgeonFest is fun for the entire family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Valley Authority are hosting a family friendly event.

SturgeonFest is a one-day event at Lake Sturgeon. The lake contains freshwater fish and some can live to be over 150-years-old.

The festival will feature activities, exhibits and more. Kids will have the opportunity to hand release a live sturgeon.

Attendees are suggested to bring shoes, hand sanitizer, lunch and chairs. T-shirts will be available for sale for $20.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seven Islands State Birding Park on September 23. Admission and parking are free.