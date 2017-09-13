Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing Morgan County baby

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby from Wartburg believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 3-month-old Russell Roysden was last seen as his home around 10 a.m. Wednesday when he was taken by his father, Jerry Alan Roysden, 56.

The child is just over two feet long and weighs 12 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. The suspect is about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. TBI did not have any clothing descriptions, nor any vehicle description or direction of travel.

Jerry Roysden has an extensive violent criminal history, according to TBI. A warrant for kidnapping has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.