State investigating worker’s death along Alcoa Highway in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Google Streetview)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Wednesday afternoon in the acceleration lane of Alcoa Highway at Maloney Road in Knoxville.

The Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce and Development says the fatality investigation began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The state learned about the incident through the local media, thus relieving the employer of the responsibility of reporting the fatality within an eight-hour timeframe.

TOSHA will conduct interviews and investigate the death, which could take weeks to complete.

No other details about the death, including the person’s identity or who he or she worked for, have been released.

