South Knox County restaurant accused of selling stolen meat to customers

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A South Knox County restaurant is accused of buying stolen meat and selling it to its customers.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a warrant Wednesday afternoon at Round Up Restaurant, 3643 Sevierville Pike. Investigators told a WATE 6 On Your Side news crew the restaurant sold stolen meat to an undercover officer who was part of an investigation into the business.

More details were expected to be released later on Wednesday.

