Police searching for suspect connected to Bearden shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man connected to a murder in Knoxville.

Michael Johnson was found dead from at least one gunshot wound on Agnes Road on August 29.

Investigators are looking for Jaleen Genard Allen. Allen is from Detroit, Michigan and frequently travels to Knoxville.

The suspect is known to carry multiple guns with one normally hanging from a chain around his neck.

Allen is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and torso.

If you have any information, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Callers can remain anonymous.

