KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greek Fest is back in Knoxville this weekend.

The festival will feature Greek food and pastries, music and dancing.

There will be tours of the church and agora shopping.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 4070 Kingston Pike.