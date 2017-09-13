Knoxville police issue fundraising challenge to Gainesville police after viral photo

Related Coverage Internet falls in love with trio of Florida police officers working during Hurricane Irma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is challenging the Gainesville, Florida, Police Department after a photo of three of their police officers responding to Hurricane Irma set the internet on fire due to their good looks.

“Thousands upon thousands of women have oh – let’s just say – provided their ‘opinion’ on the officers’ appearance,” read a post by Knoxville police on Facebook, in which they shared a photo of some of their own officers.

KPD is challenging the Gainesville Police Department and those who have been inclined to comment on the Florida officers’ good looks to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Irma. They want commenters to donate to their favorite charity that’s helping Irma victims in the name of either the Gainesville Police Department or the Knoxville Police Department.

“We’re confident the Volunteers of Tennessee will see that our KPD officers take it to those gators once again!” said Knoxville Police Department’s post.

The University of Tennessee Vols take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville this Saturday.