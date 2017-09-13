Knoxville man charged with aggravated assault, assaulting fetus

(Photo: KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested after warrants were placed involving a domestic violence incident.

Jared Rashaun Stephens, 27, faces charges for aggravated assault and assaulting a fetus.

Investigators say the Knox County Family Crisis Unit was alerted to a domestic violence incident that happened on Monday.

Stephens has a criminal history in Knox County that includes domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault (strangulation), according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $40,000 bond.

