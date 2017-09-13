Knoxville Chocolate Company moving to new location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Chocolate Company announced a business move Wednesday.
The company will be moving to a bigger location on Market Square in December. The location will give the company room to sell sweets and gifts, and have a small kitchen.
Also, the company is expanding Joy of Bradley’s to help with production.
Ready for the BIG NEWS, Sweet Friends? ⠀ ⠀ We’re moving to Market Square this December! 🍾🎉⠀ ⠀ Serving you in Market Square has been a long-time dream, and thanks to YOU, it’s coming true! ⠀ ⠀ At our new location we’ll have your favorite sweet treats, gifts, and a small kitchen so you and your family can see the chocolate-making magic! 🍫⠀ ⠀ Our move to Market Square means ANOTHER big change, too! We’re expanding @shopbradleys to bring the bulk of our chocolate production back to where it all began. ⠀ ⠀ Knoxville, we love being YOUR chocolate shop. Thank you for letting our family make chocolate-covered memories with you! Let us know what you think about the big move in the comments below. ⠀ ⠀ ❤️ Joy and Brad