Internet falls in love with trio of Florida police officers working during Hurricane Irma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday night, Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering were part of the night crew getting ready to work. The three snapped a photo and the Gainesville Police Department shared it on its Facebook page.

Comments quickly started pouring in from people talking about how “hot” the officers are. As of Tuesday night, the picture had more than 94,000 comments and 233,000 reactions.

The post was later updated to say the department had been reading the comments, and some even made the chief blush.

The update also says Officers Nordman and Hamill were already married, and that both of their wives are enjoying how many people are going crazy over their husbands.

Officer Rengering is single and, according to the post, has been placed into “Cougar Prey Protective Care.” The post claims it is similar to the witness protection program and it is for his safety.

Gainesville police do ask that people don’t call 911 to request the group to respond. They also say there will be a calendar.

The Sarasota Police Department rose to the challenge on its own Facebook page, posting a photo of four officers helping out with floodwater rescues in North Port.

The post states that the Gainesville Police Department has “nothing” on Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner and Hughes.