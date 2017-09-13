Great Smoky Mountain Council accepting new boy scouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boys Scouts of America helps thousands of young people become leaders in East Tennessee. The council is accepting more children to become boy scouts.

Scouts learn many skills including how to build a fire, shoot a bow and arrow, communicate in Morse code and how to use a map and compass.

Boy Scouts hope to help young people make ethical and moral choices in life.

For more information on how your child can join, visit the council’s website.