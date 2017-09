KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Renee Hoyos filed to run for U.S. Congress last week.

The democrat has been the executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network since 2003.

Hoyos joins many hoping to have Congressman Jimmy Duncan’s seat. Duncan decided to not seek re-election after 30 years of holding the Second Congressional District seat.

Related: What’s next for the 2nd Congressional District after Duncan’s retirement?