Debra C. Poplin selected as U.S. Magistrate Judge

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. District Court Clerk Debra C. Poplin was selected to be the next U.S. Magistrate Judge for the eastern district of Tennessee.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan made the announcement Wednesday.

Poplin will start her term on Feb. 13 after the retirement of Chief Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley, Jr.

Poplin has been the clerk of court for the district since 2012. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s