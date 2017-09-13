Debra C. Poplin selected as U.S. Magistrate Judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. District Court Clerk Debra C. Poplin was selected to be the next U.S. Magistrate Judge for the eastern district of Tennessee.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan made the announcement Wednesday.

Poplin will start her term on Feb. 13 after the retirement of Chief Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley, Jr.

Poplin has been the clerk of court for the district since 2012. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.