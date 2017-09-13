Anderson County deputies warn of fake ‘neighborhood watch’ phone calls

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scheme involving a fake security system giveaway.

Deputies say a resident reported receiving a call from someone with the “Neighborhood Watch Initiative” about break-ins in the area. The caller asks the homeowner if they have an alarm system and if not, they were giving them away for free.

The caller tried to get personal information from the homeowner including their address. The call came from what was apparently a spoofed local number.

The sheriff’s office says this may be an attempt to gather homeowners’ addresses and if they have an alarm to make them a target for a burglary. Legitimate neighborhood watch groups and law enforcement do not make phone calls like these. Never give personal information to anyone over the phone.

If you have received a call like this, call the sheriff’s office at (865) 457-2414 or your local police department.