3 indicted for My People Fund grant scheme

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
L to R: Chad Chambers, Rocco Boscaglia, Debra Catlett (Photo: State of Tennessee)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were indicted after a court believed them to have committed fraud involving Sevier County wildfire relief efforts.

A court believes Chad Alan Chambers, Debra Catlett and Rococo Boscaglia created and or facilitated a scheme to receive grant money for the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund.

The suspects falsely gave the foundation information to receive financial help, including addresses belonging to other people.

According to court documents, the suspects did not qualify to receive money from the foundation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s