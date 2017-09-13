3 indicted for My People Fund grant scheme

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were indicted after a court believed them to have committed fraud involving Sevier County wildfire relief efforts.

A court believes Chad Alan Chambers, Debra Catlett and Rococo Boscaglia created and or facilitated a scheme to receive grant money for the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund.

The suspects falsely gave the foundation information to receive financial help, including addresses belonging to other people.

According to court documents, the suspects did not qualify to receive money from the foundation.