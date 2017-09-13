2 injured in South Knox County crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash in South Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Ann Jones, 68, was going northbound on Martin Mill Pike near Mt. Vista Drive around 6 p.m. in her 2011 Ford Expedition when the vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by a landscaping truck going southbound.

A 2012 Dodge Caravan right behind Jones lightly hit her rear bumper.

Jones had to be cut from the vehicle by Rural/Metro and the Knox County Rescue Squad. She was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the landscaping truck drove himself to the hospital for minor injuries. No one in the Caravan was hurt.

No citations were issued and no arrests were made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s