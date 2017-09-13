2 injured in South Knox County crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash in South Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Ann Jones, 68, was going northbound on Martin Mill Pike near Mt. Vista Drive around 6 p.m. in her 2011 Ford Expedition when the vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by a landscaping truck going southbound.

A 2012 Dodge Caravan right behind Jones lightly hit her rear bumper.

Jones had to be cut from the vehicle by Rural/Metro and the Knox County Rescue Squad. She was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the landscaping truck drove himself to the hospital for minor injuries. No one in the Caravan was hurt.

No citations were issued and no arrests were made.