Woman charged with attempted murder after homeless man shot near Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 26-year-old woman accused of shooting a homeless man last month is in police custody.

Police said Katie Quackenbush is charged with attempted murder for the Aug. 26 shooting near Music Row.

Police said the victim, Gerald Melton, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. when he was disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV.

Melton told police he asked the driver of the Porsche, allegedly to have been Quackenbush, to move the SUV. Police said an argument between the two ensued, with both parties yelling at each other.

Melton said he walked back to where he was trying to sleep when Quackenbush allegedly got out of the SUV armed, and as the argument continued, fired two shots at him.

He said the shooter then got back into the SUV and fled.

Quackenbush’s bond was set at $25,000.