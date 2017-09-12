Tennessee ranked No. 46 among public schools on U.S. News & World Report rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee ranked 46th among public schools in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Nationally, the university was ranked No. 103.

“The U.S. News rankings recognize our commitment to student success and faculty excellence,” Davenport said. “They demonstrate that our peers see us as a national university of distinction. I am proud of the positive direction we are heading, the incredible work of our faculty and the impact UT has on our students and our state.”

The Haslam College of Business saw improvement by climbing to No. 27 among public universities and No. 45 in the country.

“We continuously strive to bring greater value to our students through our teaching, research and engagement activities,” said Steven L. Mangum, dean of the Haslam College of Business and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair. “Rankings such as this are one indication of progress being made toward better serving our constituents and fulfilling our college mission.”

The Tickle College of Engineering’s undergraduate program was ranked No. 34 among public universities and No. 61 in the country.

Also, the university was ranked No. 35 among public schools in the Best College for Veterans list.

