SEC: Tennessee game against Florida will be held in Gainesville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even after Irma, the game against Tennessee and Florida will be held in Gainesville.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said an assessment was made looking at the impact Irma had on Florida’s campus and the Gainesville community.

The University of Florida has been diligent in assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Gainesville community and has made a thoughtful decision in moving forward with the game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We appreciate the communication, coordination and cooperation among the many agencies and groups necessary to produce a game in a safe environment. Our prayers remain with the people of Florida as well as Texas as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

The game will be held at 3:30 p.m.

“We appreciate the communication from both our friends in Gainesville and the conference office as this assessment was made,” said John Currie, Tennessee Director of Athletics. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma and other recent storms throughout the SEC footprint, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to travel to Florida this weekend.”

