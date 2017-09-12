Northbound lanes of I-81 in Greene County closed for tractor trailer fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All lanes of Interstate 81 northbound are closed at mile marker 33 in Greene County due to a tractor trailer fire.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi says the interstate will be closed for several hours while crews let the fire burn until it can be safely extinguished.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told WJHL no one was injured in the fire. The truck was carrying a type of oil.

Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 23. No other information has been released.