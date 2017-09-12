CUPERTINO, California (AP) — The latest on the Apple event in California.

(all times local):

9 a.m.

The companies that supply Apple with the guts of its premier technology are on the rise in trading ahead of a product announcement at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed what it’s going to unveil Tuesday, it is expected to introduce a dramatically redesigned iPhone that may push close to $1,000 each. Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or “bezel,” that currently surrounds most phone screens. It may also include facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple Inc. also is expected to announce minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

While it isn’t known what companies will be supplying components for Apple’s newest products, here’s how some that have been associated with the company are doing ahead of the event.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is up 30 cents to $57.50

Western Digital Corp. is up 73 cents to $88.02

Micron Technology Inc. is up 59 cents to $34.03

Texas Instruments Inc. is up 26 cents to $82.48

Broadcom Ltd. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. are down.