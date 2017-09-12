Fundraiser will help Mobile Meals deliver food to East Tennessee seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals is an important service that depends on community support to help feed seniors in East Tennessee who cannot cook for themselves.

Every Monday through Friday, the doorbell rings at the home of Midge Stewart, 83, and someone cheerfully says, “Mobile Meals!”

Stewart gratefully accepts a hot meal, and a chance to visit with a volunteer. She is a widow; her children are grown and spread out across the country. Heart problems and arthritis prevent her from doing what she once really enjoyed.

“I could put a wonderful meal on the table,” Stewart remembers. “I loved to do that and we had a good family, a close family.”

Each meal is delivered not only with a smile, but it’s healthy as well. On the day WATE 6 On Your Side visited, Stewart received a roll, fruit cocktail, ranch chicken, vegetables, and milk. This costs $3.40 just like every other meal, brought to her home every weekday. She can afford to pay for it. Others pay what they can.

The Mobile Meals program serves seniors like Stewart in every ZIP code in Knox County, and volunteers are always in demand.

“The need keeps growing. Our senior population is growing. Families are becoming more transient, and so we’re happy that our volunteer corps is willing to go out every day and check on their seniors in their community,” said Mobile Meals Program Manager Judith Pelot.

It’s meant everything to me. I can stay here and I don’t have to be worried about being hungry,” said Stweart.

Mobile Meals is for anyone in Knox County who is over 60, cannot cook for themselves and has no one to regularly prepare meals.

Not everyone like Stewart can afford to pay for the meals. A fun fundraiser is coming up to help with that called Power of the Purse, which is being held on September 21 at 6 p.m. at Rothchild’s Catering. Come out and get a good deal on a great handbag with proceeds benefiting Mobile Meals.

For more information call 865-524-2786.