Cocaine, pills, cash recovered during Cocke County drug bust

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Items seized from home on Johnson Street (Cocke County Sheriff's Office)

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests while serving an arrest warrant at a house on Johnson Street on Sunday.

Deputies said two people were arrested in a shed behind the residence. A third person was located in a room connected to the carport.

Altogether, deputies said they discovered 3.1 grams of crack cocaine. 7 grams of methamphetamine, pills and multiple drug paraphernalia items including needles, scales and pipes. Deputies also seized $1,382.

No other information is available at this time.

