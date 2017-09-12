Attorney: Child caused fall from Ferris wheel at Greene County Fair

Related Coverage Family of girls injured in Greene County Ferris wheel accident file lawsuit

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – An attorney for a company being sued after children fell from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair last year has filed defenses with the court alleging one of the children rocked a ride gondola and caused the accident.

The attorney for Family Attractions Amusement and other defendants filed responses in the three suits that stemmed from the August 2016 incident where three children fell more than 30 feet from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair. The children were injured.

Among the defenses submitted in federal court by the attorney for Family Attractions Amusement was one that places the blame on one of the children “… who was guilty of negligence in standing up and rocking the basket/gondola.” The document alleges the child’s actions “… were the sole legal cause of the accident and any resulting injuries.”

The original suit alleges inspections by government officials concluded that the accident happened when rusted rivets beneath the girls’ carriage gave way, causing a metal plate fastened to the carriage’s underside by the rivets to jam against the Ferris wheel’s internal crossbar. The lawsuit says the Ferris wheel, operated and maintained by Family Attractions, stuck near the top of the turn, upturning the carriage and ejecting the children.

The defendants seek a dismissal of all the suits.