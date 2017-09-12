American Heart Association to host Greater Knoxville Heart Walk

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Heart Association is hosting an event in Knoxville to bring awareness.

The Greater Knoxville Heart Walk will be Sept. 24 rain or shine at World’s Fair Park festival lawn.

The free event will feature a giant bubble wrap stomp, a 70-feet inflatable obstacle course, giant kick ball darts, Silent Disco, herb planting, putting greens, a fun walk and more.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. The 1-mile fun walk will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit GreaterKnoxvilleHeartWalk.org.

