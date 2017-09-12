2 men charged in Knoxville music store thefts

Related Coverage Knoxville police look for suspect in music store theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men have been charged in a string of music store thefts over the past few weeks in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says the thefts started in August with the most recent one on September 8 at Guitar Center in West Knoxville. After posting photos of one of the suspects online, the police department received several tips about his identity.



As a result, Travis Keith Moretz, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft, as well as drug possession charges. He is being held without bond on a violation of probation in regards to a previous aggravated burglary charge.

During the investigation, a second suspect, Kent Michael Goosie, 31, was also charged with one count of felony theft, as well as drug possession charges. He’s being held on $9,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected. Several of the stolen instruments have already been recovered.