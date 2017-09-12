2 injured during stabbing in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured during a stabbing in North Knoxville early Tuesday morning.

Investigators responded to the stabbing on Wray Street around midnight. A woman said she and her boyfriend were attacked by the father of her child and another man.

According to the report, the suspects forced their way into the home and attacked the woman and her boyfriend. The woman was punched and choked and her boyfriend was stabbed in the arm.

The victims were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were found near the residence and taken into custody.