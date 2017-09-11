Young Williams to take in pets impacted by Irma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young Williams Animal Center is helping pets impacted by Irma.
On Monday, 20 dogs and 12 cats will be coming to the center from a temporary shelter in South Carolina.
The pets will be available for adoption in a month.
East Tennesseans can foster pets by contacting emergencyfoster@young-williams.org.
The center needs supplies to help take care of the animals:
- lots of cat litter
- litter boxes
- litter scoopers
- 1-gallon Ziploc bags
- Hill Science Diet dry cat and kitten food