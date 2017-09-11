Ways East Tennesseans can help hurricane victims

Related Coverage American Red Cross: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Harvey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several organizations and volunteers are reaching out from East Tennessee to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Here are some of the ways you can help.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is mobilizing trained volunteers and relief supplies. Monetary donations are being accepted online, by phone 1-800-RED CROSS or you can text “Harvey” to the number “90999.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a two-day boot camp Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with American Red Cross, call 865-584-2999 or email Kendra Taylor at kendra.taylor@redcross.org

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Knoxville area command has been called upon to help in Texas. The Kentucky-Tennessee Division, which the Knoxville Area Command is part of, is sending seven mobile kitchen units capable of feeding up to 1,500 people a day.

The division is sending 23 Salvation Army officers. Knoxville Area Commander Major David Worthy and Sevier County Corps Officer Captain Sarah Birks as well as two employees will depart Thursday morning for Beaumont.

Donations can be made online to helpsalvationarmy.org, by phone to 1-800-SAL-ARMY, by mail to The Salvation Army PO BOX 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301. Please designate ‘Hurricane Harvey’ on all checks. To receive a donation link via text please text STORM to 51555.

Medic Regional Blood Center

Medic Regional Blood Center is sending units of blood to the Houston area as needed. If you would like to donate blood go to medicblood.org to find the location near you. You can also call 865-524-3074 for more information.

Remote Area Medical

Remote Area Medical‘s disaster relief efforts in Texas are in full swing. RAM Core volunteers with flat-bottom boats have rescue 77 people from the water, including two infants and 14 dogs. They’re focused on the Humble, Texas, area, which is northeast of Houston.

Two truckloads of supplies arrived Tuesday night. A third left Wednesday afternoon. More than 200 people have registered to volunteer. There is currently a waiting list for volunteers.

If you wish to volunteer contact the volunteer team at volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

If you cannot volunteer but would like to donate to our efforts, RAM is now accepting the following, high demand, supplies for families who have been affected by the hurricane and floods:

PLEASE NO CLOTHING ITEMS AT THIS TIME

Plastic Totes

Bleach

Flashlights / Batteries

Mops/ Brooms/Shovels

Baby Diapers

Water

Gatorade

Dog food

Cat food

Hygiene Products

Items can be sent or dropped off at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. in Rockford.

Greater Houston Community Foundation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner created a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to help victims. The fund will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. Donations can be submitted a variety of ways. For more information, visit the fund’s website.

Kroger

Beginning Monday, monetary donations to the American Red Cross will be accepted at all Kroger locations in Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Southern Kentucky. The company will also make a corporate contribution.

Kroger customers simply can add any amount they wish to the total purchase at checkout. The amount of the tax deductible donation will appear on your receipt and 100 percent of the donation will go to the Red Cross.

Diocese of Knoxville

Bishop Richard F. Stika has requested all parish and mission churches in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville take up a special collection for Harvey victims. The collection will be used to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA in addition to other relief efforts supported by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Stika is also asking for prayers for the hurricane victims.