Vols prepare for game against Florida after 2 wins this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After having two wins so far this season, the Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their game against Florida.

The Vols beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday.

The Vols held their overmatched FCS opponent Indiana State to 215 total yards and a lone touchdown scored on a short field.

A problem area for Tennessee were it’s two turnovers, both by Dormady. He fumbled near the end of the first-half and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.

The Gators are ranked No. 24 in the AP college football poll while UT is ranked No. 23.

Florida lost its first game of the season to Michigan, 17-33. Their game against Northern Colorado was canceled due to Irma.

Saturday’s game will be in Gainesville at 3:30 p.m.