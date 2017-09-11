Smoky Mountain Service Dogs works to serve twice as many veterans

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoky Mountain Service Dogs will soon be able to serve twice as many veterans across East Tennessee thanks to a donation from the American Valor Foundation.

The organization is working to raise enough money to build a new Veterans Canine Training Center. The new center will be home to an 18 dog kennel, a grooming room, feeding room, medical examining room, and the highlight of the center, a training room. The goal is to prepare the dogs to serve their veteran owners.

AVF donated nearly half of the necessary funds, a hefty $225,000 donation, making the organization’s goal of $500,000 a lot more attainable.

“The new facility would not only provide us the capacity for additional dogs, but give us a place to train our veterans. And that will allow us to double the number of dogs that we can provide to our area’s severely wounded veterans,” said Mike Kitchens with More Wags for Warriors.

The program is reaching out to the community to raise the remaining $275,000.

