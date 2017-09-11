Retrial begins for man accused of killing Knoxville pregnant woman, unborn son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is being retried for the 2011 murders of Brittany Eldridge and their unborn son.

A jury failed to reach a verdict two years ago in the case of Norman Clark, the now 32-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

After eight days of testimony and less than 24 hours of deliberation, the 12 member jury ended in a deadlock after they could not agree on a verdict. The jury voted 11 to one in favor of a not guilty verdict for Clark.

Now, a new trial has begun in Knox County Criminal Court. A jury was selected Monday.

Clark is facing two counts of first degree murder in the December 2011 slayings of Eldridge and their unborn son, Ezekiel. Eldridge was found in her Knoxville apartment beaten, stabbed, and strangled.

A lack of forensic evidence proved a challenge for the state back in the 2015 trial, with the state having to rely on circumstantial evidence to tie Clark to the double murder.

Knox County’s Leslie Nassios took several minutes Monday telling potential jurors that direct evidence and circumstantial evidence are viewed equally in the eyes of the law.

Clark maintains his innocence in this case, claiming in the first trial that he was with another lover when Eldridge was killed.

He was supported in court in his second trial by several family members. Also present in the courtroom were Eldridge’s mother and brother, among other family and friends.