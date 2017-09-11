‘Napoleon Dynamite’ star Jon Heder to appear at film premiere in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Napoleon Dynamite” star Jon Heder will be in Knoxville later this month for a special red carpet premiere of his new movie “The Tiger Hunger.”

The event will be held on Monday, September 18, at 7 p.m. at the Regal Riviera Stadium 8 in downtown Knoxville. There will be an exclusive Q&A with the stars of the film including Heder, Karen David, and Rizwan Manji, ad sell as filmmakers Lena Khan, Megha Kadakia and Nadeem Siddiqi.

The film is directed by Lena Khan and distributed by Shout! Factory Films. It will be released exclusively in Regal Cinemas on Friday, September 22.

Tickets will be available starting on September 12 at the Regal Riviera, REGmovies.com or the Regal mobile app. Guests can walk the red carpet ahead of the screening and get up close with the stars after the film.

The film is the story of a young Indian man who travels to America in the 1970s to become an engineer to impress his childhood crush and live up to the legacy of his father, a legendary tiger hunter.