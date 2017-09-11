MEDIC Regional Blood Center hosts competition between Tennessee, Florida fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols and Gators fans will be competing against each other before the September 16 football game.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting the competition between blood donors.

The school with the most blood donors wins. Donors can receive a Vols T-shirt, small one-topping pizza from Papa John’s, a Wendy’s Frosty, a free Petro and Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

There are many locations that fans can donate blood.

Sept. 11

Food City Greeneville (515 Asheville Hwy) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Laughlin Memorial Hospital Greeneville (1420 Tusculum Blvd) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Methodist Medical Center (990 Oak Ridge Tnpk, Oak Ridge) 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Clinton (150 Tanner Lane) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sept. 12

Food City Loudon (2799 Highway 72 N) 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Rockwood (1102 North Gateway Ave) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 13

Pellissippi State Community College (10915 Hardin Valley Rd) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walmart Sevierville (1414 Parkway) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sept. 14

Books-A-Million Oak Ridge (310 S Illinois Ave) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lowe’s Harriman (1800 Roane State Hwy) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Provision Center for Proton Therapy (1400 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville) 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Walmart Morristown (475 South Davy Crockett Pkwy) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Oneida (19740 Alberta Street) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

New Midland Plaza Alcoa (115 N Calderwood St) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Provision Center for Proton Therapy (1400 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart Athens (1815 Decatur Pike) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Lenoir City (911 Hwy 321 North) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Newport (1075 Cosby Highway) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.